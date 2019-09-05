Tracee Ellis Ross launches natural hair care brand

Tracee Ellis Ross has spilled the beans on her upcoming hair care launch.

The actress and TV host has taken to social media to share the story of how she built up Pattern, the hair care brand that will launch on September 9.

Posting campaign imagery to her 6.8 million Instagram followers, the star revealed: “Pattern Beauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when Girlfriends finished) and 2 years of working with chemists.”

She went on to explain that the range “is here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c,” adding: “⁠I’m excited for Pattern to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful!”

According to earlier reports by WWD, Pattern’s initial product line will span shampoo, three targeted conditioners, a leave-in conditioner and two hair serums, with a percentage of sales proceeds being donated to non-profit organisations.

Ross has been vocal about her relationship with her natural hair over the course of her lifetime and her career.

Days ago, she posted a series of throwback photos of herself, alongside a caption that included the message: “I can literally chronicle my journey of self-acceptance through my journey with my hair. Growing up, society told me there was a right way to wear my hair and a right way to look.

“Those ideals didn’t match what I saw in the mirror, so I tried to beat my curls into submission.”

Natural hair care products are getting more attention from the beauty industry, as brands begin to wake up to longstanding diversity issues.

In June it was announced that My Black is Beautiful, the online community run by Procter & Gamble (P&G), was launching a hair care line designed for black women via the retailer Sally Beauty.

“The My Black is Beautiful line of hair products was inspired by the 2.6 million women in our online community who have evolving and diverse beauty needs,” said Lela Coffey, brand director of multicultural beauty at P&G, at the time.

