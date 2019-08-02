Lifestyle 2.8.2019 08:11 am

WATCH: Team SA through to world Cosplay finals

Team KinNeko were dressed as Saber and Mordred from the Anime series Fate/Zero.

The South African Cosplay team is through to the finals of the World Cosplay Summit taking place this week in Nagoya, Japan.

Team KinNeko comprising Tayla Barter and Genevieve Lauber, won the local heats at the ICON Comics & Games Convention earlier in the year, earning themselves flights to the competition. Now the two have gone one step further and grabbed a spot in Sunday’s final dressed as Saber and Mordred from the Anime series Fate/Zero.

Team KinNeko as Saber and Mordred from Fate/Zero.

Cosplay requires not only that the participants dress as their characters, but also that they imbue the personas of their characters during performance.

South Africa will join, among others, teams from Brazil, Russia, Australia, and France in the final, which will be live-streamed on Sunday on the official world cosplay summit youtube page.

You can watch South Africa’s first-round performance here:

