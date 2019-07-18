Six things you can still do if you haven’t planned for Mandela Day

Every year Mandela Day rolls around and every year you like to get involved, but for some reason, this year it slipped your mind. In amongst all the daily turmoil of your own life, it’s easy to forget to set some time aside for others, but don’t worry, it’s not too late. You can still help out even if it’s in a little way. These ideas can get you off your feet and out into the spirit of Mandela day, even if your company hasn’t planned a massive event.

67 Minutes of Laughter

If you are in Cape Town you can have a laugh while also supporting the children at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital by heading down to the Cape Town Comedy Club, which is located at the Dock Rd, V & A Waterfront, and watching a comedy show that is sure to get you laughing.

Starring comedians Carl Weber, Stuart Taylor, Shimmy Isaacs, Sifiso Nene (JHB), Gino Fernandez, Simmi Areff (JHB) and Mel Jones, tickets for this unique evening cost R167 each, and dinner can be bought at the club. Doors open at 6pm with the show itself kicking off at 8.30. For more details and bookings head to the Cape Town Comedy Club website.

Head Down to the Helderberg Hospice

There are perhaps fewer more difficult and selfless jobs than helping people to die with dignity, and the staff and patients at the Helderberg Hospice are fully deserving of your aid this Mandela day.

Located at 21 Old Stellenbosch Road, Somerset West, if you can’t actually be there to help with landscaping, weeding and paving for their garden of remembrance that will be happening all day today the Hospice is still looking for numerous items to help, not only with the garden but also with the day-to-day running of the centre. Consider donating: Linen savers, Sheepskin, Epizone E cream, Adult nappies—small and medium, Ensure (dietary supplement), or A Mobile Electrical Suction Machine all of which are on their wishlist. Cash donations are also welcome.

Should you or your organization want to get involved in any of these projects, please contact Jeanne or Natashja on 021-852 4608 or 076 150 4956.

Donate the things you don’t need

Take 67 minutes to look around your home and form a pile of the useful things you once bought but no longer use. Encourage the kids to get involved and build a stack of toys, books, appliances, or even furniture and sports supplies. There are loads of things that others will find useful that perhaps you don’t.

The Villa of Hope, for instance, is a destitute children’s home that has been robbed twice this year, most recently on this past Saturday and they are desperately in need of basically everything. Other extremely worthy charities include:

Become a driver, delivery man, or general PA

Many charities can find themselves desperately in need of someone to fetch and carry donations, or pick up things people want to give them. Even doing the groceries for a small care home, or orphanage can free up one of the nurses to do something else that is important. If you own a bakkie you will find your time even more valuable. Call up your favourite charity and simply ask what you can do to make things easier for them.

Volunteer some of your time in the future

Charities and aid organisations don’t just need help today. They need it year-round, and your good intention should not go to waste. Don’t be afraid to use today to call up your favourite charity and ask how you may be able to pitch in and help at a time that is easier for you to fit in. In the end this day is about making a difference and whether you do it today, or next week makes no difference to those in need – as long as you actually do it.

Donate to charity

While Nelson Mandela Day is all about getting your hands dirty and pitching in, you can still absolutely help, by taking 67 minutes worth of today’s salary and donating it to a worthy cause. It may not be the same as actually arriving on-site and making a difference, but you can still say you have worked for 67 minutes to make the world a better place, and that definitely counts.

Share these ideas with your friends

Don’t have anything to donate? Don’t have the time? Then simply share these ideas with friends and let them know it’s not too late for them either. You never know the difference that could have.

