12 easy ways to recycle eggshells

You’ve eaten the egg, but you don’t have to throw the shells in the trash.

Add to soil

Autumn is the ideal time to add these to the soil in your garden or to your houseplants – grind with a blender (it also sharpens the blender blades) or mortar and pestle and till them into the soil.

Roughly crushed eggshells sprinkled on top of the soil in your garden will keep slugs, snails, cutworms, and cats away.

Water your plants with calcium water

Soak eggshells in water or use the water from boiled eggs when it has cooled down.

They help with skin irritations

Dissolve shells in apple cider vinegar for a couple days and use the liquid to treat itchy, irritated skin.

Coffee and tea stains

Crumple up some shells and place them in your mug or cup. Fill with hot water and leave overnight. Wash and see the result.

Anglers and fisherman take note

Throw shells into the water to draw fish to your boat.

Use as an abrasive when washing dishes

Use crushed eggshells with your soapy water to clean pots and pans.

Sharpen scissors and knives

Cut through shells repeatedly to sharpen blades.

Unclog drains

Add a few eggshell pieces to your kitchen strainer to prevent food particles from clogging the drain. They also aid in unclogging the pipes as the shells decompose.

Healthy skin tightening facial

Crush dried eggshells and mix with egg white. Smear the mixture on your face and neck, and allow to dry before rinsing it off.

Add to your compost

Add crushed or ground eggshells to your compost bin.

Calcium supplement for your dog

Here the eggshells have to be crushed into a fine powder before sprinkling on the food.

Make your own exfoliator (no plastic microbeads here)

Mix finely crushed eggshells with sea salt and honey to make a healthy and efficient exfoliator for the body.

