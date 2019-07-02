6 smartphone hacks that can make your life easier

Smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives. Whether it’s the alarm, GPS, camera or music apps, smartphones play an important role in organising our lives.

Here are smartphone hacks to save you some time and money.

1. Make your emergency contact your screensaver

Most smartphones allow you to identify people who are your emergency contacts should anything happen to you. To make your life easier, save those contacts as your lock screensaver.

If someone finds your phone they will know who to call. In an emergency situation, it also makes it easier to call your contacts.

2. Use your screenshot feature frequently

The screenshot feature on your phone can help make your life easier, whether you need directions to travel somewhere or just want to store your grocery list before you head to the shops.

This also helps save battery power because you do not have to use your internet or any other apps.

3. Take a photo of your fridge or pantry before your grocery shop

A lot of people tend to forget certain items that they’ve made a mental note of before shopping.

To make sure you do not forget these items when you do your grocery shop, take a photo of your fridge or pantry. You’ll be able to see exactly what items need to be replaced or bought.

4. Store your headphones or charger in a sunglasses case

To avoid your headphones or charger getting lost when you are not using them, store them in a spare sunglasses case. This will also prevent wires and cables from hanging out of your bag or pockets.

5. Clean your smartphone

Smartphones are used frequently and therefore need to be kept clean and sanitised.

To clean your smartphone mix water with some isopropyl alcohol, pour into a small spray bottle, use it as a cleaner and wipe it down with a cloth.

6. Charge your phone faster by using aeroplane mode

If you put your phone on aeroplane mode while charging, it will charge much faster. You can also put your phone on aeroplane mode when you want to save your battery.

