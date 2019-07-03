Lifestyle 3.7.2019 12:01 pm

WATCH: Saxophonist attracts field of cows by playing pop songs

The cows liked it a lot more than anyone could have expected.

An American man is growing in popularity online after his video showing him playing the saxophone for cows started going viral. Rick Herrmann explains that seven months ago he horrified his dog with his saxophone playing, causing her to start howling unhappily, and covering her ears.

Then recently when Herrmann and his wife Erin were out on a run, they spotted a herd of cows and thought it might be amusing to come back later with the saxophone and see if the bovines had the same response as their dog.

The results were surprising. Not only did the cows not hate Nick’s renditions of “Isn’t She Lovely” and “Careless Whisper” but instead rushed toward the sound like an eager audience. The video has received tens of millions of views after Nick’s daughter posted it on her Twitter account.

Other videos like the one below have shown that cows really do like music.

