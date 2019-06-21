5 easy ways to give your kitchen a makeover

If you want to refresh your kitchen, but don’t have the time or money for a complete renovation, here are a few fast ways to give your kitchen a facelift…

Deep clean

Before you add anything, clear the countertops and wipe down all the cupboards (starting from the top and working your way down), wall tiles, backsplash and the outside of the fridge.

No matter the style or age of a kitchen, a sparkling clean kitchen looks 100 times better than a grubby, cluttered one.

Aim to keep countertops as clear as possible. This may mean sorting cupboards so you can pack a few countertop appliances away.

Stick on a better backsplash

Thanks to a gorgeous array of vinyl tile stickers, you no longer have to call in a tiler to revamp a kitchen backsplash.

If you like the pattern, you can find the pattern in the photo above at Robin Sprong’s Florita wall tile stickers.

Add towel rails, hooks and new towels

If you need them, add new towel rails and hooks for washcloths and hand towels. It’s a practical element that is often overlooked in small kitchens

And while we’re talking about it, add new tea towels and hand towels to complement your kitchen colour scheme. How about this pink three pack of cotton Cali tea towels (R79.99) from Mr Price Home?

Upgrade visible storage containers

While its ideal it to keep countertops as clear as possible, there are a few things that we need within reach – like hand soap – and you may prefer to keep some everyday items – like coffee and bread – on a countertop.

Store them beautifully, so that they add to your kitchen decor rather than detract from it, with a terrazzo soap dispenser (R129.99) for hand soap, a galvanised script bread bin (R279.99), and a set of three gold script design ceramic canisters for coffee, tea and sugar, (as in the photo) all from Mr Price Home.

Add a rug

Rugs are increasingly popular in kitchens and, if you’re not mad about the kitchen floor you have, adding a rug is a great way to upgrade the floor look without spending a fortune.

For a durable rug, consider a water-resistant inside-out rug, like the jailbird runner (R800) from Airloom above.

This article was originally published in All4Women

