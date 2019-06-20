5 easy hacks to become a morning person

What do people like Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates have in common besides being billionaires? They make the most of their mornings.

Hal Elrod said: “If you win the morning, you win the day. But when you waste the morning, you’re likely to waste the day.”

For a lot of people, mornings are the most stressful time of the day and that’s why people hit the snooze button, skip breakfast or get stuck in traffic because they are late for work or school.

Winter mornings are even worse, especially if you have to get up in the dark and brave the cold. If all of this is too familiar, here are some tricks to help you become a better morning person.

1. Create a morning routine checklist

This is a very important step to becoming a morning person. Write down a list of things you absolutely need to get done in the morning. The list can also include things you need in order to have a productive morning.

If you can’t function without coffee or tea in the morning, add that to your list. Once you have a comprehensive but manageable list, print it out and put it up where you can see it clearly. Make sure you make time to complete the items on your list, even if it means waking up earlier.

2. Wake up earlier

Try getting up 15 minutes earlier then extend the time each day until you have enough time to do everything you need to in the morning. This is a tough one for many people but if you try to wake up a little earlier than your usual time in the morning, you give yourself a lot more time.

Early mornings can be the perfect time to meditate, do yoga, have a full breakfast, catch up on some work before you get to the office or just spend quiet time by yourself. If it means going to bed earlier, then at least try it.

3. Create a solid evening routine

Good mornings are directly linked to good evenings. If you set your evening routine to accommodate your morning routine, you’ve done half the work.

Make sure you eat well and go to bed at a reasonable time so that you can wake up on time. If you know you cannot gym in the morning then schedule it in the afternoon or evening so that you give yourself ample time in the morning for other things.

Author of The 5 Second Rule Mel Robbins says: “We sleep in cycles that take about 90 to 110 minutes to complete. About two hours before you wake up, these sleep cycles end and your body starts to slowly prepare to wake up.

“When your alarm rings, your body is in wakeup mode. If you hit the snooze button and drift back to sleep, you force your brain to start a new sleep cycle that is 90 to 110 minutes long.”

4. Make your bed and avoid technology

Making your bed is a great way of ensuring you are not tempted to go back to sleep when you wake up. It sets the tone for the day and can help you feel a sense of accomplishment early in the day.

Try to also avoid your mobile phone or laptop in the first hour of your day. Don’t even turn on the TV, this is the perfect time to block off the world’s distractions and focus on your goals for the day.

5. Keep a morning journal

Writing down your goals, your dreams and aspirations for the day is a great way to motivate you throughout the day. Write down in detail exactly what you want to achieve, what is on your mind, what are the obstacles and what do you look forward to in the day.

These words will then keep you accountable to your goals. Give your brain as much clarity about your goals and focus on the feeling of achieving them.

