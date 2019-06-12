Unique gift ideas for Father’s Day

He’s the man. And if you’re reading this, you probably need some inspiration on what to get him for Father’s Day on Sunday.

While some craft beers or a good cognac sound nice, why not turn to fashion and beauty and get him something that will make him look even better.

For a fan-stache-tic dad

Sorbet Man continues its rise when it comes to walk-in services for men. And yes, you can get your standard shaves, cuts and hair treatment – but Sorbet Man also offers a good selection of skin treatments, aromatherapy and massages.

Regular visits can mean all the difference between pops looking pooped and pops looking tops.

For a dad on the go, get him a 10 minute Face Fit Dermalogica treatment and a signature haircut for under R245. For some father-son bonding, make a group booking and see how Sorbet can take your dad from nay to yay

For more information visit sorbetman.co.za

Give dad the choice

There’s no need to wrap a present. Why not head to Superbalist and have dad pick out a few items from the newly launched range? Not only can dad be top of the trends – you will also support South African designers.

Inspired by catwalks and street fashion around the world, every collection is limited and once-off. Additionally, the label is also proudly SA-focused, designed in-house by South Africans, with 80% of garments produced locally for South Africans.

The inaugural range includes a variety of men’s looks, focused on trendy athleisurewear as well as more classic items like jackets, belts and shoes. If you’re practical, there’s a great range of scarves.

Plus-size offering is a key component for the first South African range.

For more information visit superbalist.com/brands/superbalist

Trade plaid for tailor-made

For the first time, SA Fashion Week is presenting its Menswear Designer Pop-Up Shop at the Mall of Africa in Midrand. Starting this week at the Crystal Court (Friday to Monday), more than 40 designers’ work will be available to the public.

Leading fashion designers include Maxhosa, Klipa, Roq Man Africa, De Mil, Bi Parel, Loxion Kulca, Six Kings, Throwaway Twenty and BLVNK.

The SA Fashion Week designer takeover features the first designs of winter, ranging from streetwear, athleisure and ready-to-wear in addition to a variety of jewellery, caps, socks, bags and footwear.

SA Fashion Week is the only business-to-business fashion platform in Africa, marketing designer collections to both local and international buyers, media, celebrities and bespoke clients. And dad can be bespoke, too.

For more information visit safashionweek.co.za or mallofafrica.co.za

