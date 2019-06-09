Port Elizabeth youngster dances her way to global fame

A 6-year-old from Port Elizabeth has become an international sensation after a video of her dancing to Lizzo’s song “Juice” was picked up by the singer herself and tweeted to her followers.

In a moment of pure cuteness, little Ivanah Campbell can be seen breaking out all the moves, in a dance routine many are calling impressive.

Rare footage of me as a child ???????? pic.twitter.com/ArnB5PVmc5 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 7, 2019

Her fame was further cemented when Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans, tweeted out the video saying, “This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be”.

This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be. https://t.co/ZsDvdBxKts — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2019

In an interview with HeraldLive, Ivanah said that dancing gave her the best feeling.

“I love music, it does something inside my heart … When a song plays, my body gets this itching feeling. I just want to dance,” she said.

