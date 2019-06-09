Controversial hunter says she is ‘proud to hunt’

An American hunter who was caught in a Twitter storm in 2018 for killing a rare black giraffe in South Africa has appeared on television for the first time since the incident and said she is “proud to hunt”.

Tess Talley was outed on a Twitter account called AfricaDigest when it posted a the photo of her celebrating alongside her kill. In the tweet, Talley was called a “white American savage”, but she told CBS This Morning that she is undeterred and is still hunting.

NEW: Trophy hunter Tess Talley says she is "proud to hunt" and is "proud of that giraffe.” https://t.co/thQSSkh8jU pic.twitter.com/wvUss8QoUQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 7, 2019

“It’s a hobby, it’s something that I love to do,” Talley said in the interview. “I am proud to hunt and I am proud of that giraffe.”

Although she enjoys hunting she says that the killing of the giraffe, which evidently gave her a great deal of pleasure, was for “conservation purposes”.

“We are preserving the wildlife,” Talley said. “We are managing herds, we’re managing numbers of wildlife.”

She now has multiple pillows, and a gun case, covered in the hide of that giraffe.

White american savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share pic.twitter.com/hSK93DOOaz — AfricaDigest (@africlandpost) June 16, 2018

