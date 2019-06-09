Lifestyle 9.6.2019 12:42 pm

Controversial hunter says she is ‘proud to hunt’

Citizen reporter

Tess Talley was caught in a Twitter storm after she was photographed with a dead rare black giraffe.

An American hunter who was caught in a Twitter storm in 2018 for killing a rare black giraffe in South Africa has appeared on television for the first time since the incident and said she is “proud to hunt”.

Tess Talley was outed on a Twitter account called AfricaDigest when it posted a the photo of her celebrating alongside her kill. In the tweet, Talley was called a “white American savage”, but she told CBS This Morning that she is undeterred and is still hunting.

“It’s a hobby, it’s something that I love to do,” Talley said in the interview. “I am proud to hunt and I am proud of that giraffe.”

Although she enjoys hunting she says that the killing of the giraffe, which evidently gave her a great deal of pleasure, was for “conservation purposes”.

“We are preserving the wildlife,” Talley said. “We are managing herds, we’re managing numbers of wildlife.”

She now has multiple pillows, and a gun case, covered in the hide of that giraffe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo farm worker dies after being kicked by giraffe 29.12.2018
Mountain biker fatally shot by French hunter 15.10.2018
More sadness in Hoedspruit giraffe attack saga 21.9.2018


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 