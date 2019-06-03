SA’s biggest pet expo is back

The World of Dogs & Cats and Pet Exhibition (Wodac) is back for its 24th year; with champion pets, demonstrations and pet supplies for animal lovers of all ages.

Wodac Pet Expo, South Africa’s favourite family day out, is on again at Gallagher Estate from July 19 – 21, 2019 showcasing pets to suit every animal lover.

This exciting event is a pet lover’s paradise, featuring dogs, cats and other interesting pets, and all the products you need to care for them.

Every year, thousands of animal lovers get to the expo to enjoy three days of demonstrations, competitions, informative talks and delightful shows, and get the feel-good effect of seeing amazing animals in action.

From the dogs of the world display and dog agility challenges through to dancing with dogs and K9 displays, there is nonstop action in Wodac’s two show arenas and feature pavilions.

Meet Kennel Union of South Africa-registered breeders and clubs to find out what breeds of dogs and cats best suit you,

Discover amazing reptiles, insects, birds, fish and horses,

Learn how to care for your dogs, cats and exotic pets, and meet leading animal behaviourists,

Get to the Hall of Cats to see the National Cat Show and meet the stars of the show,

International judges from The Netherlands and the US.

For more information, go to www.dogscats.co.za or e-mail info@dogscats.co.za.

Only competing pets or registered participants will be at the show. Regrettably no visitor pets allowed.

