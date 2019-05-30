Legendary poet Linton Kwesi Johnson pays tribute to SA literary trio

Global icon and legendary reggae poet Linton Kwesi Johnson delivered a moving tribute on Tuesday night to three of South Africa’s literary giants.

The tribute was to mark the annual Africa Month Colloquium Programme which is focussed on celebrating literary luminaries who have fought against racism and apartheid. Under the theme “Celebrating Legends in the African literary world”, the colloquium held at the Soweto Theatre placed a special focus on the work and life contributions of living literary legends James Matthews, Don Mattera and Sindiwe Magona.

Kwesi Johnson paid his respects to the trio, saying they played a vital role in liberating SA through their writings which forged a language of liberation and a culture of freedom.

Mattera, born in 1935, became involved in the Black Consciousness Movement and helped form the Union of Black Journalists. He later became known for his poetry and especially his autobiography, Memory is a Weapon.

Magona was born in 1943 and is one of many prominent South African writers whose work is informed by her experience of impoverishment, femininity, resistance to subjugation and being a domestic worker.

She traversed South Africa’s racially defined socio-cultural-economic spaces while simultaneously being a mother, wife and community leader in a township.

Matthews is a poet, writer and publisher who has produced five books of poetry, a collection of short stories, a novel and an anthology of poetry, which he also edited.

