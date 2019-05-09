Fun and budget-friendly gifts for Mother’s Day

It’s that time of year when we show the special women in our lives some love and appreciation for all the sacrifices they’ve made and unconditional love they’ve given us.

We love these quirky, fun Mother’s Day gifts – and so will your mom! Best of all, they’re all great value for money and all under R150. After all, moms know it’s the thought that counts.

Make her smile this Mother’s Day with these novelty – or practical – gift ideas from the Crazy Store:

For the coffee-loving mom (who also deserves a glass of wine at the end of the day)

Mugs: R19,99 each

Novelty wine glass/coffee mug: R149,99

Gym bag essentials for the active mom

Metallic stripes cosmetic bag: R64,98

Yoga mat: R99,98

For the mom who loves to cook

Finally – just to say how much you love her

Helium foil Balloon 58cm: R19,99

Mother certificate in picture frame: R29,98

Novelty coupon booklet: R29,99

