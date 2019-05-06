10 of the worst Met Gala looks of all time

The unmissable Met Gala, set to take place on May 6 in New York this year, will focus on the theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion”.

Fireworks, exaggeration and frivolity promise a more spectacular red carpet than ever. But the line between eccentricity and a fashion faux pas can be extremely thin.

Some guests at past editions of the event still haven’t managed to live down their fashion flops. Here’s a recap in images of Met Gala outfits that missed the mark.

Serena Williams

The tennis player, who is a Met Gala co-chair for 2019, confused the fashion event of the year with the wedding of a close friend. The tennis player unfortunately didn’t win unanimous approval with this outfit.

Kristen Stewart

We know the actress isn’t fond of cocktail dresses and other gala wear, but she might have made an effort for the most important fashion evening of the spring.

Kim Kardashian

Sofa, curtain, wallpaper … there were many words used to describe Kim K’s dress at the 2013 Met Gala. Say no more.

Madonna

This outfit definitely has its place in Met Gala history. While the singer stuck to the theme for this edition — “Punk: Chaos to Couture”, she came under fire from internet commentators in the weeks following its appearance.

Nicki Minaj

While we’re all aware of the eccentricity of the rapper’s wardrobe, it’s still difficult to get to grips with. “Too much” is the only thing we can think of when we look back on this outfit.

Grace Hartzel

This is an example of an outfit that has the potential to completely divide the world of fashion. Faux pas or genius? Two years later, we’re still wondering what was going through the model’s head.

Bella Hadid

The model usually shines with her highly-polished looks. But in 2017, she took it a little too far with this jumpsuit worn without underwear.

Shailene Woodley

The actress had the brilliant — or not — idea to attend the Met Gala in an armour-style dress and thigh-high boots. Not exactly a wardrobe choice to go down in history.

Frances McDormand

We still don’t know if we love or hate this extremely imposing outfit worn by Frances McDormand, who, as a bonus, chose a very ‘interesting’ hairstyle. Either way, it gets zero points for practicality.

Sarah Jessica Parker

It can’t hurt to do it just once, right? The actress played the extravagance card last year. But she overdid it, earning her ensemble a spot on the list of the worst Met Gala outfits.

