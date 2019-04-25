Lifestyle 25.4.2019 05:08 pm

Red carpet beauty highlights from the 2019 Time 100 Gala

AFP Relaxnews
Taylor Swift on the red carpet for the 2019 Time 100 Gala. Picture: Justin Lane/Rex

A flower crown and soft bangs made for a romantic beauty look for pop superstar Taylor Swift.

New York played host to some of the biggest stars in the world on Tuesday night, as the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People In The World, kicked off at the city’s Jazz at Lincoln Center.

We round up some of the hottest red carpet beauty moments.

Taylor Swift

Image result for taylor swift time 100

Picture Shutterstock

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh shook things up with an updo that saw her curls piled on top of her head, teamed with a slick of pearly pink lipstick.

Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP

 

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked sharp with a sleek bob and a flick of winged eyeliner.

Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP

Emilia Clarke

Actress Emilia Clarke kept it simple and chic with a jaw-length bob, bold brows and a raspberry-red lip.

Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP

 

Martha Hunt

Model Martha Hunt played it cool with a classic red lip, but softened the look by pulling tendrils loose from her chignon to frame her face.

Picture: Getty Images

 

Julianne Moore

A deep side part, a smokey eye and a coral lip kept Julianne Moore’s look on point.

Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP

Indya Moore

Indya Moore stunned with a dark brown lip, metallic eyeshadow and delicate braids.

Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP

 

