Museums to visit to commemorate Freedom Day

Freedom Day is regarded as one of the most important public holidays that are celebrated in the country. It was on the 27th of April 1994 that South Africa had its first non-racial democratic elections, and we are appreciative of how far we’ve come as a nation.

If you’re part of the demographic that will celebrate this auspicious day, then we recommend a visit to one of the museums below. It’s a great way to educate yourself and other members of your family about the country’s history.

Apartheid Museum

This museum is unique because it’s the first of its kind to showcase the rise and fall of apartheid. As soon as you get to the museum you are assigned a race and you’re told to enter through separate turnstiles; one for white people and the other for people of colour. This is done to give visitors a feel of what it was like living during the Apartheid era. Founded in 2001, the Apartheid Museum goes out of its way to develop the unique features that the museum has to offer. It currently has 22 individual exhibition areas and group tours are 4 hours long.

The Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory

Founded in the heart of Houghton, Johannesburg, this centre was opened on the 18th of November 2013 by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, to celebrate and educate people about the late global icon’s life. It contains an archive of the life, works, and writings of the late Nelson Mandela. This is where he worked from 1999 (the end of his presidency) to the end of his public service in 2004.

Constitutional Hill

This was once a place of injustice and brutality, but now it is home to the Constitutional Court of South Africa. Constitutional Hill is a place where some of the country’s biggest political activists were detained and is today known for its unity and democracy. There are a variety of programmes at Constitutional Hill that focus on Heritage, Education and Tourism.

Satyagraha House

This was once the home of legendary political hero Mahatma Gandhi who was an advocate for the civil rights of Indians. What sets this venue apart from the rest is that it is both a museum and a guest house. So how cool would it be to experience the look and feel of Satyagraha House during the day and night?

