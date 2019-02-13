Inexpensive at-home date ideas to spice things up on Valentine’s Day

Research has shown that in order to keep the marital spark alive, it helps to think positively of your partner, be physically affectionate, share novel and challenging activities, and live happily.

So, while sticking to your normal household routines might be convenient and simple, it might slowly be extinguishing the spark between you and your partner.

To help you find inexpensive ways to keep the romance alive from the comfort of your own home, RE/MAX of Southern Africa suggests the following at-home date ideas for the cash-strapped long-term couple:

Games in the garden

For those with backyard space, make the most of the summer season by spending a night under the stars.

For active couples, challenge each other to a sports match. It could be as simple as kicking a ball around, or as elaborate as creating a mini-golf course or attaching a basket basketball hoop to a vacant wall.

Of course, there’s also the standard option of laying out a picnic blanket and enjoying a meal together. To keep the fun alive, bring out a pack of cards or some board games.

Chaos in the kitchen

The way to some people’s heart is through their stomach. Spend an evening cooking a meal together and settle down for a candlelit dinner where the two of you take some time to reconnect.

For an element of flirtatious fun, throw in a blind tasting where you blindfold your partner and challenge them to identify the foods you feed them.

Bubbles in the bathroom

To rekindle the romance, partners with similar water temperature preferences (and with a large enough bathtub) can spend an evening immersed in bubbles, surrounded by candles, and a flute of champagne in hand.

If this idea appeals to you but your bathtub proves too small, you could always invest in an outdoor hot tub, or heat and install jets in your swimming pool – as a bonus, both options hold the potential to increase the value of your home.

Banter in the bedroom

Revisit the early days of your dating years by tucking in for some good old-fashioned pillow talk. For those struggling to think of what they could talk about, there are several online couple questionnaires you could go through to rediscover what makes your partner tick.

If you both happen to be bookworms, you could read a novel you’ve both been meaning to sink your teeth into to each other.

