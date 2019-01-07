10 of the hottest beauty looks from the Golden Globes

Last year’s Golden Globes red carpet was awash with sober colours, as Hollywood’s biggest female stars took a sartorial stance as part of the ‘#MeToo’ movement — but this year was all about bright, optimistic hues, particularly when it came to hair and makeup.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga put an icy spin on red carpet beauty by dyeing her hair a frosted baby blue hue to match her gown. A metallic eyeshadow and a nude lip kept things cool.

Camilla Belle

Camilla Belle saw green for the evening, opting for a wash of rich emerald eyeshadow for a strikingly modern beauty look that was emphasised with slicked-back hair.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o consistently pulls off creative and compelling red carpet beauty looks, and Sunday was no exception. The star matched her indigo dress to a bold eyeshadow of the same hue, adding in a shimmery wine-coloured lip for extra glamour.

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz kept things simple and classic, but added a playful pop of colour with a fuschia lipstick.

Danai Gurira

A killer red lip and a voluminous updo was all it took for Danai Gurira to make her mark on the event, but a flick of winged eyeliner made the look unforgettable.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain tapped into the current trend for all things coral with a peachy orange statement lip.

Lili Reinhart

Monochrome makeup was on the cards for Lili Reinhart, whose red eyeshadow was perfectly in tune with her scarlet gown.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone also took inspiration from the coral trend, debuting a pretty makeup look composed of soft pink, peach and nude tones, with a metallic eyeshadow finish for a dash of glamour.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh stole the show with an old-school Hollywood set of bombshell waves, finished off with a sleek, red lip.

Jameela Jamil

Choppy bangs and a statement coral lip made for a playful, gamine look for actress Jameela Jamil.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.