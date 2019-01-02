The hottest celebrity beauty looks from New Year’s Eve

Here is a selection of the hottest NYE hair and makeup.

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave up the catwalk for the night to channel Britain’s most famous nanny, the legendary Mary Poppins. The US star’s version of the look included a scarlet red lip, minimal eye makeup and lashings of highlighter for a wholesome glow.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner capped off another stellar year in the fashion industry with an arresting makeup look that featured a slick of lime green eyeshadow to match her neon green top. A nude lip and plenty of bronzer kept things from becoming too over the top.

Lais Ribeiro

Brazilian star Lais Ribeiro added a sprinkle of sparkle to her NYE beauty look, dabbing metallic glitter across her eyelids and temples for a festive shimmer. A glowing complexion, nude lip and sleek ponytail was all that was required to complete the look.

Josephine Skriver

Danish model Josephine Skriver kept it playful with a high ponytail and 1990s-inspired tendrils, teamed with an equally festive metallic rose gold eyeshadow for a full-on party look. A slick of lipgloss added polish.

Winnie Harlow

Canadian model Winnie Harlow kept it casual with a low-key smokey eye, glossy lip and bold brow. She styled her hair into tumbling waves with a deep side part for an extra pretty vibe.

