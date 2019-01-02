The skincare tools that took off in 2018

Whether you prefer rollers, microneedlers or smart devices, there is a skincare tool for every beauty fan on the market right now.

We take a look at some of the devices that gained traction last year.

Facial rollers

Facial rolling exploded in popularity in 2018, with myriad versions of the hand-held tools launching in rose quartz, jade or metal.

New versions keep on coming — BeautyBio has just unveiled a new ‘Contouring + De-Puffing Rose Quartz Roller’ that claims to depuff the complexion, while Sephora recently added a ‘Rose Quartz’ facial roller to its Sephora Collection portfolio.

Sonic devices

Smart beauty devices just keep getting smarter. Clarisonic launched two new smart beauty devices, including the ‘Mia Smart’, which claims to remove long-wear makeup 89% better than beauty wipes.

It works with the brand’s ‘Sonic Awakening Eye Massager Brush Head’ to boost microcirculation and improve skin texture and luminosity in the under-eye area, It also features three customisable programmes for cleansing, firming and eye massage, functioning with Bluetooth connectivity via smartphone app for a highly personalised experience.

Earlier last year, the beauty startup Foreo launched a ‘UFO Smart Mask’ that uses patented T-Sonic technology to enhance the traditional facial mask experience.

Microneedling

Microneedling — the act of pricking the complexion with miniature needles to encourage the production of collagen to plump up the skin — has taken off recently as an at-home procedure.

A slew of devices such as BeautyBio’s ‘GloPro’ which is designed to be used for just 60 seconds daily, and Swiss Clinic’s ‘Skin Roller’, which features 540 microneedles, have made it easier than ever to benefit from the DIY version of the beauty treatment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.