Festive manicure looks for a jolly holiday season

We break down three easy-to-recreate looks for inspiration this merry season.

Icicles

For something a little more subtle, consider a cool pastel-hued manicure with one or two accent nails featuring icicles or snowflakes.

Nail technician Stephanie Mercer illustrates the perfect way to achieve this, adding miniature gemstones to the center of the snowflakes and a dusting of glitter for extra charm.

Snowy scenes

For maximum cheesy holiday vibes, consider turning your nails into wintry canvases, with some creative and playful holiday-themed nail art.

Portland nail salon Finger Bang has the perfect take on the look, demonstrating how a simple snow scene on a beige base can have impact with small red accents.

Reindeer

Embrace your inner sleigh lover with a cute look featuring everyone’s favorite holiday symbol: the reindeer.

Nail artist Monynailart has come up with a pretty way to incorporate the motif into a classic pink manicure, painting a miniature reindeer on one accent nail per hand, using gold glitter to draw in the antlers for a dash of festive sparkle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.