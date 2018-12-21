Festive manicure looks for a jolly holiday season

We break down three easy-to-recreate looks for inspiration this merry season.
Icicles
For something a little more subtle, consider a cool pastel-hued manicure with one or two accent nails featuring icicles or snowflakes.
View this post on Instagram
Inspired by @urnailsrmycanvuz
Nail technician Stephanie Mercer illustrates the perfect way to achieve this, adding miniature gemstones to the center of the snowflakes and a dusting of glitter for extra charm.
Snowy scenes
For maximum cheesy holiday vibes, consider turning your nails into wintry canvases, with some creative and playful holiday-themed nail art.
Portland nail salon Finger Bang has the perfect take on the look, demonstrating how a simple snow scene on a beige base can have impact with small red accents.
Reindeer
Embrace your inner sleigh lover with a cute look featuring everyone’s favorite holiday symbol: the reindeer.
View this post on Instagram
@anaportilla17
Nail artist Monynailart has come up with a pretty way to incorporate the motif into a classic pink manicure, painting a miniature reindeer on one accent nail per hand, using gold glitter to draw in the antlers for a dash of festive sparkle.
