5 female designers making waves in the fashion industry

Cindy Mfabe

She is a South Africa Fashion Week’s (SAFW) New talent Search winner. Cindy Mfabe is a contemporary ready-to-wear brand that walks a thin line between femininity and masculinity.

The brand founded by the LISOF graduate has showcased at Lagos Fashion Week and featured in numerous publications, including Destiny magazine and the Sunday Times.

Birth

She is a SAFW New Talent Search finalist. Birth’s mantra, “simply part of life” is celebrated in every piece of this Durban-produced, sustainable fashion brand.

Founder Pravisha Naidoo was introduced to the fashion world by her mother, who sewed garments for a living. Birth is available at The Space stores and a few local boutiques in Durban.

Mantsho

The clothing label Mantsho was established by Johannesburg-based designer Palesa Mokubung in 2004. Mokubung, who has a BA degree in Fashion Design, zooms in on African cultures and elements and cleverly transforms them into modern and edgy designs.

Her career started when she walked into a Stoned Cherrie boutique in Rosebank and the owner asked where she got her outfit from and Palesa said “I made it”.

Mokubung started working primarily as a designer for the revolutionary South African fashion brand, gaining enough experience to kickstart her brain child, Mantsho. Mantsho designs have been showcased in Greece, India, New York in the US, Jamaica, Nigeria, Botswana, Ethiopia and Senegal.

In 2014, Palesa won a Fashion and Innovation Award at the Mbokodo Women in the Arts Awards, founded by Carol Bouwer. The brand is stocked in two Mantsho stores; one in Melville’s 27 Boxes and their workshop in Newtown.

The House of Diva

The House of Diva, a clothing empire based in Johannesburg, was established in 2009 by Phiwase Nxumalo. This ready-to-wear womens brand offers timeless pieces inspired by Africa.

House of Diva provides a full South African size range from size 30 to 48, with flattering cuts for all figures. Their fabrics are sourced from across the African continent, which makes the collections rich in colour, culture and heritage.

Rubicon

Since it began in 2002, Rubicon has grown into a lifestyle brand for the confident, ambitious and discerning young professional woman. Founded by Hangwani Nengovhela, Rubicon comprises elegant subbrands: Roots by Rubicon, Rubicon Woman and Rubicon Clothing.

These subbrands have made Rubicon one of Gauteng’s most desirable fashion brands, with South African celebrities such as Basetsana Khumalo and Loot Love regularly donning her garments.

On the local scene, Rubicon has participated in South African Fashion Week for the past 10 years and currently in the Design Indaba. Internationally, the brand has showcased successfully in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, China, Paris and Mozambique.

Rubicon embodies effortless style, flattering and sophisticated forms, tailored craftsmanship and timeless design. The brand is stocked by Kloset Republic, Spree.co.za and Zando.

(Compiled by Tshepiso Makhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.