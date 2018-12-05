 
Lifestyle 5.12.2018 02:40 pm

Tried & tested trends: Beauty oils

Thami Kwazi
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

Oils are an important ingredient in many beauty products, including soap and shampoo.

Create your own products at home but remember that organic products have a shorter shelf life.

Nautica Organic Rosehip Oil – R156

Image result for Nautica Organic Rosehip Oil

This oil comes in 50ml bo­ttles and can be used to improve the appearance of stretch marks and scars. It also works on reducing pigmentation and is an ingredient in many beauty products.

SKOON. Rosehip C+ Concentrate – R615  

Image result for SKOON. Rosehip C+ Concentrate

A more concentrated form of rosehip oil with a slightly stronger formula.  This oil gives extreme moisture and also works on scarring, eczema and is said to boost deep tissue production.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Why you should go ‘arganic’ 5.12.2018
The fashion evolution of Beyoncé 28.11.2018
Tried & tested trends: CK One and Tom Ford Neroli Portofino 14.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.