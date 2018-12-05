Tried & tested trends: Beauty oils

Create your own products at home but remember that organic products have a shorter shelf life.

Nautica Organic Rosehip Oil – R156

This oil comes in 50ml bo­ttles and can be used to improve the appearance of stretch marks and scars. It also works on reducing pigmentation and is an ingredient in many beauty products.

SKOON. Rosehip C+ Concentrate – R615

A more concentrated form of rosehip oil with a slightly stronger formula. This oil gives extreme moisture and also works on scarring, eczema and is said to boost deep tissue production.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.