Why you should go ‘arganic’

Organic products are growing in the market as more cosmetic consumers have become conscious of preserving and saving the environment, as well as the effects of what we put on our skin.

Argan oil is organic and is the current buzzword in beauty products. Argan has many uses.

Many women who are transitioning from relaxed hair to an afro, use the oil to moisturise their hair and scalp. The oil is also said to have healing properties, just like tissue oil, and is often used on damaged skin, nails, scars and stretch marks.

One person who’s learned how to enhance the power of the ingredient is Pretoria-born businesswoman Relebohile Moeng.

Afri-Berry's founder, Relebohile Moeng who made the decision to never look for a job after she was retrenched and took some money out of her pension to start up a cosmetics business. Afri-Berry make organic skin & hair products and it is exported across Africa & China. pic.twitter.com/XhKrHD0ZhI — Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) July 27, 2018

Moeng used argan oil after getting 150 stitches on her face due to a car accident. The oil improved the scarring and she sought to bring the ingredient to more people who needed it.

Moeng then founded her beauty brand Afri-Berry. It is an organic skin manufacturing company that caters to the needs of people who are looking at treating skin conditions with natural oils that have proven to be effective.

GET YOUR "YOUTH BACK ON" with Afri-Berry's Moroccan Gold Argan Oil this cold month!???????? 100%Premium Organic Skin Repair products. AVAILABLE @ Edgars and Pick n Pay Stores Countrywide!

BUY ONLINE TOO! @ https://t.co/xVAxqZeJQm and https://t.co/AJLKdIXrLX #YouthMonth #Afri_Berry pic.twitter.com/8FlpMdo1tQ — Afri-Berry (@Afri_berry) June 12, 2018

In 2015 she won the African Corporate Excellence Awards for Best Hair and Beauty Products in Africa. The products are affordable and available locally and in Swaziland, Namibia, Botswana and China.

Moeng says her philosophy when it comes to the beauty business is simple: “there is no formula to any kind of success, but with passion it has a way of leading where you need to be”.

It also seems Moeng may be brewing up a product that will assist with hair loss. One of the ingredients is Moroccan argon oil.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.