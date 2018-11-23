Kelly Khumalo angry at ‘racist’ magazine for calling her boyfriend ‘umlungu’

Singer Kelly Khumalo has come out guns blazing over a magazine that labelled her lover, rapper Chad da Don, an “umlungu” (an isiZulu term for a white person).

The cover of the latest Move magazine has the couple with the headline: From shooting a music video to falling in love? Singer hasn’t given up on love and has a new man… KELLY KHUMALO MADLY IN LOVE WITH UMLUNGU.

In our latest issue. pic.twitter.com/GERuof2k3U — Move! magazine SA (@MoveMag) November 22, 2018

Khumalo took to Twitter and said that she was “coming” for the magazine.

“I can’t help but feel this headline is very racist, who still sees colour in this day and age, It could have ended with Kelly finds love but no you dirty mother f*****s had to take it that far! I warned but you didn’t listen, I’m so coming 4 u even 4 the old s**t you’ve written!” she said.

The two recorded a music video and have been seen together at public events ever since.

