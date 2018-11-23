 
menu
Celebrities 23.11.2018 08:49 am

Kelly Khumalo angry at ‘racist’ magazine for calling her boyfriend ‘umlungu’

Citizen reporter
Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don at the Feather Awards. Image: KellyKhumalo/twitter

Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don at the Feather Awards. Image: KellyKhumalo/twitter

The qinisela-hitmaker took to social media and warned that she was ‘coming’ for the magazine.

Singer Kelly Khumalo has come out guns blazing over a magazine that labelled her lover, rapper Chad da Don, an “umlungu” (an isiZulu term for a white person).

The cover of the latest Move magazine has the couple with the headline: From shooting a music video to falling in love? Singer hasn’t given up on love and has a new man… KELLY KHUMALO MADLY IN LOVE WITH UMLUNGU.

Khumalo took to Twitter and said that she was “coming” for the magazine.

“I can’t help but feel this headline is very racist, who still sees colour in this day and age, It could have ended with Kelly finds love but no you dirty mother f*****s had to take it that far! I warned but you didn’t listen, I’m so coming 4 u even 4 the old s**t you’ve written!” she said.

The two recorded a music video and have been seen together at public events ever since.

(Compiled by Batandwa Malingo)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Kelly – ‘I’m f***ing unleashed’, love in the air 19.11.2018
Kelly Khumalo slams body-shamers over new music video 22.10.2018
WATCH: Brandy praises ‘amazing’ Kelly Khumalo 16.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.