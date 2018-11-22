WATCH: I have no problems with gays, says Cassper

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest declared he was not homophobic and that he liked gay and bisexual people.

This comes after tweets he posted in 2012 made a comeback following an incident with a fan in Rosebank.

You humiliated my Best friend @CassperNyovest infront of your squad just because he wanted to take a picture. That is really disdainful, I really lost respect for you and this tweet from 2012 just affirmed that you aren't for the LGBTI+ COMMUNITY. pic.twitter.com/Titr1EJSKG — A GAY SUPERHERO. (@MON_DEEE) November 21, 2018

Don't ever fear calling someone's toxic behaviour out just because they appear to be superior than you, they will take advantage of you. @CassperNyovest treated my best friend like trash and I'm not happy about it and a tweet from 2012 just made me more maar!! pic.twitter.com/BOcxXWPggl — A GAY SUPERHERO. (@MON_DEEE) November 21, 2018

In a video he posted on Twitter on Thursday, Cassper apologised for offending people with his tweets.

“I see there’s a Twitter buzz about me being homophobic, usually I ignore these things because you talk about something you give it shine, it builds. I think it was very important for me to do this video, as you can see I haven’t taken a bath, I’m stressed, my skin is breaking, I’m making an album, we are working on Mabhida. I had to take this little time and address this issue. First of all, let me just make it clear, I’m not homophobic, I have no problem with gay, bisexual people, white, black, I love everyone.

The Tito Mboweni hit-maker said: “I performed at the gay pride to support queer people, so I don’t understand how I could be seen as homophobic, this comes after some people were screenmunching tweets from like 2012 where I was trying to joke about it, I guess it was distasteful and I’d like to apologise if that offended anybody, but this whole thing comes after a situation when I was in Rosebank and this dude came up to me and he was very drunk, there was something in the picture I think when we were taking the picture and he said ‘I want it in there’ and I said ‘no homo though’ and I think he took offence and he started a thing of me being homophobic, I’d like to apologise if I offended him.”

Watch the video below.

Please note it contains some strong language:

Just to clear something for the LGBT community. Keale rata blind!!! Tse baya ke maka!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9mDchUts8I — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) November 22, 2018

(Compiled by Batandwa Malingo)

