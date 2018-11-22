 
menu
Celebrities 22.11.2018 12:54 pm

WATCH: I have no problems with gays, says Cassper

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter/@CassperNyovest

Picture: Twitter/@CassperNyovest

The rapper says the Twitter storm comes after he met a fan who said ‘I want it in there’ and he responded by saying ‘no homo though’.

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest declared he was not homophobic and that he liked gay and bisexual people.

This comes after tweets he posted in 2012 made a comeback following an incident with a fan in Rosebank.

In a video he posted on Twitter on Thursday, Cassper apologised for offending people with his tweets.

“I see there’s a Twitter buzz about me being homophobic, usually I ignore these things because you talk about something you give it shine, it builds. I think it was very important for me to do this video, as you can see I haven’t taken a bath, I’m stressed, my skin is breaking, I’m making an album, we are working on Mabhida. I had to take this little time and address this issue. First of all, let me just make it clear, I’m not homophobic, I have no problem with gay, bisexual people, white, black, I love everyone.

The Tito Mboweni hit-maker said: “I performed at the gay pride to support queer people, so I don’t understand how I could be seen as homophobic, this comes after some people were screenmunching tweets from like 2012 where I was trying to joke about it, I guess it was distasteful and I’d like to apologise if that offended anybody, but this whole thing comes after a situation when I was in Rosebank and this dude came up to me and he was very drunk, there was something in the picture I think when we were taking the picture and he said ‘I want it in there’ and I said ‘no homo though’ and I think he took offence and he started a thing of me being homophobic, I’d like to apologise if I offended him.”

Watch the video below.

Please note it contains some strong language:

(Compiled by Batandwa Malingo)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Denmark withholds $9.8m aid to Tanzania over homophobic comments 16.11.2018
DA will not tolerate any form of discrimination – Joe McGluwa 4.11.2018
Tanzania slammed for ‘dangerous’ anti-gay witch-hunt 1.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.