Purple hair don’t care: The stars that transitioned to violet in 2018

Ultra Violet was the Pantone colour of the year, so it’s no surprise that the stars looked to the beautiful shade for inspiration when considering their hair transformations over the past 12 months.

Here, five celebrities show us how to rock a purple ‘do.

Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj stunned fans when she unveiled her new icy purple locks back in September. The gradual colour, which started at the root as a pale lilac, quickly moved into a rich violet shade.

Cardi B

Not to be outdone, rapper Cardi B also put her own spin on the trend ― matching her dusky violet tresses to a flamboyant lilac trouser suit, embellished with enormous feathers for maximum impact.

Ariana Grande

Popstar Ariana Grande took a softer approach to the look when she tested it out in July, debuting a new lavender tone that showed off her darker roots. The singer also apparently matched her manicure to the new shade.

Dove Cameron

Actress Dove Cameron wowed fans with a bold shade of violet back in June, referring to the look as ‘manic pixie’. Her colourful new tresses were styled into waves to better show off the streaks of blue that also ran through the colour.

Zayn Malik

Proving that purple hair isn’t just for the ladies, solo singer Zayn Malik unveiled a candy-hued violet crop over the summer that contrasted beautifully with his darker beard

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.