Universal Children’s Day is to create awareness of the importance of all children, including those living with a disability, and to reflect on where society has failed them, says Lusito School principal Deolinda Molina.

“As we celebrate Universal Children’s Day on November 20, let us remember that children are the future leaders of our world and only with our guidance, care and nurturing can they positively change our society. Unfortunately, children living with disabilities are often not seen or are forgotten by society.”

The 2006 UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities states that children with long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments should enjoy the same human rights and freedoms as other children.

The convention also says that in all actions concerning children with disabilities, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration. Children living with disabilities have the right to express their views freely on all matters affecting them.

The purpose of Universal Children’s Day is to highlight the progress towards the realisation and promotion of the rights of children. But Molina says the lived reality of children with disabilities is far from ideal.

“Due to the lack of data and research on child disability, not only in this country but the world as a whole, the creation of effective policies and programmes to better their lives is lacking. Add to that the stigma they have to put up with and lack of infrastructure and resources that make everyday life more difficult.

“A report by Save the Children says the estimated economic value of disability-adjusted life years lost due to violence against children (including fatal and non-fatal) in 2015 totalled R202 billion.

To lessen the load children living with disabilities face and create a conducive environment where disabled pupils feel accepted, the Lusito Association launched the Lusito School in 1979.

As Anthony Lake, executive director of UNICEF, said: ‘All children deserve a fair and just opportunity to transform their dreams into a reality’. The onus is on government to implement policies that ensure all children are cared for in SA.”

