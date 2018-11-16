 
Lifestyle 16.11.2018

Art museum presents 21 years of SA fashion

Citizen reporter

21 Years: Making Histories with South African Fashion Week reflects on the many fashion narratives from the continent.

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town has premiered a new fashion exhibition, 21 Years: Making Histories with South African Fashion Week.

The exhibition features 21 ensembles from different designers spanning different styles, multiple collections and various seasons, showcasing a micro-history of South African fashion.

The exhibition will occupy two gallery spaces on level 4 of the museum and will run until January 7.

The exhibition is a collaboration with South African Fashion Week and draws on a curated selection of outfits from their coming-of-age celebration of showcasing South African fashion since 1997.

It will offer visitors an intimate survey of iconic fashion designers, such as Clive Rundle, Amanda Laird Cherry and Loxion Kulca, alongside young designers who include Sindiso Khumalo, Thebe Magugu and Selfi.

This presentation of the exhibition was organised by Erica de Greef, senior curator at the museum.

“Much like art, fashion has the capacity to reflect the broader political, cultural, technological and creative transformation in post-apartheid South Africa,” she said. “

