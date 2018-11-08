Book reviews: The Magic Order & A Monster Calls

The Magic Order Volume 1
Comics
Rating: ★★★★☆
Author: Mark Millar
Illustrator: Picador
ISBN: 9781534308718
A cliffhanger first instalment
An unknown force is killing off magical families – the very people who protect ordinary humans from the dark forces in the world.
Netflix’s first foray into the world of comics is ridiculously good. The first volume is a suspenseful ride that introduces a new world conceptualised by Mark Millar from Millarworld.
Millarworld is a subsidiary of Netflix and the book ties in with a slate of series from Millar.
In The Magic Order, magic meets the mob when five families of magicians battle an enemy. By day they are our neighbours, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the magicians who protect us. It’s a collector’s item.
A Monster Calls
Children’s literature
Rating: ★★★★★
Author: Patrick Ness
ISBN: 9781406339345
Cathartic for those grieving
It’s not a new release, but A Monster Calls is an important book, especially if you are heading into the festive season after a loss.
The visceral and explosive emotional fantasy novel follows 13-year-old Connor O’Malley who has become reclusive after his mother’s cancer diagnosis. It’s not a tear-jerker about cancer, but rather how it affects those who see loved ones suffer.
As Connor’s mom’s health deteriorates a monster visits him, tells him three stories and demands Connor tell him one. Connor’s story reveals what he’s been feeling as his mom battles cancer. It’s a cathartic read.
