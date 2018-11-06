Figure-flattering tops for summer

It’s official: you can flatter your figure and be on trend too. Check out our selection of figure-flattering tops, shirts and blouses for summer and follow our tips to rock the look.

Focus on your waist

Styles that highlight your waistline, such as peplums, wrap tops and belted shirts, are an excellent way to show off your waist. This also makes you look slimmer by drawing attention to the smallest part of your torso. Bright colours and eye-catching prints, for example tropical and floral patterns, are perfect for this season so embrace a bold option.

Tropical print cap sleeve top with waist tie detail R159.99 Rage

Pink flared wrap top with fluted sleeves R299 Woolworths

Show some shoulder

Summer is all about showing a little skin and tops that highlight your shoulders are definitely the way to go. This will draw attention to your face too. In addition, tops that feature shoulder details often highlight your bust line and decolletage too. You can further enhance your look by opting for textured fabrics such as chiffon and lace.

Sage green cold shoulder top with lace edging and necklace detail R330 Truworths

Tropical print off the shoulder top with cuffed sleeves R159.99 Rage

Go longer length

Longer length tops, tunics and shirts lengthen your frame, making you look taller and thinner. You should consider options that feature vertical stripes or a bold print for an even more flattering look. Another option is to select styles that feature details such as motifs, embroidery and embellishments.

Striped long line shirt with mandarin collar R499 Woolworths

Asymmetrical high low floral print top R499 Revenge at Zando

