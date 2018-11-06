Four stylish ways to wear a plain white tee

Every woman owns a white tee, but how should you wear it? This week we run down the stylish ways to wear this style staple.

We love a good crisp white t-shirt. A great tee goes with almost everything. In fact you could wear one literally every day.

There are so many different styles and shapes, you can come up with a million different looks. To make sure your looks never get repetitive, we came up with these stunning, fashionable white t-shirt looks:

The basic white tee

The round neck basic tee is a perfect base for any outfit, for any occasion. It can be styled for formal or casual events, at night or during the day. Rock yours with a pair of stunning high-waisted pants and add some colour to your look with a pair of snazzy yellow shades.

Basic white t-shirt R99, Zando

High-waisted black and white culottes R649, Zando

Cat-eye sunglasses R59,99, The Fix

Plaid block heel sandal R229.99, MRP

The V-neck

A slight variation on the basic tee is a V-neck. A V-neck is a lot more flattering to your chest area than a round neck. Wear with skinny jeans and cool accessories for a casual but fashionable look.

V-neck white t-shirt R99, Zando

Skinny jeans R329, Zando

I Am My Own Boss Peak Cap R79,99, The Fix

Tassel slider R99.99, MRP

The longer length tee

A white longer length tee can be worn as a t-shirt dress (depending on how short you are) or with a pair of leggings or jeggings. Ariana Grande and Little Mix love longer length tees. Just throw on a belt or any other fabulous accessory and you’re good to go.

White longer length tee R269, Zando

Waist belt R169, Zando

Jeggings R999, Zando

Stiletto ankle boot R180, MRP

The slogan tee

Rock a simple slogan tee to tell the world who you are and what you’re about. It’s a great switch up from the classic plain white tee. Be right on trend by pairing your tee with a pencil skirt and sneakers.

Feminist tee R249, Zando

Pencil skirt R199, Zando

Chunky trainer R299.99, MRP

Gold square hoops R29,99, The Fix

