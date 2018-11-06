Four stylish ways to wear a plain white tee

Every woman owns a white tee, but how should you wear it? This week we run down the stylish ways to wear this style staple.
We love a good crisp white t-shirt. A great tee goes with almost everything. In fact you could wear one literally every day.
There are so many different styles and shapes, you can come up with a million different looks. To make sure your looks never get repetitive, we came up with these stunning, fashionable white t-shirt looks:
The basic white tee
The round neck basic tee is a perfect base for any outfit, for any occasion. It can be styled for formal or casual events, at night or during the day. Rock yours with a pair of stunning high-waisted pants and add some colour to your look with a pair of snazzy yellow shades.
Basic white t-shirt R99, Zando
High-waisted black and white culottes R649, Zando
Cat-eye sunglasses R59,99, The Fix
Plaid block heel sandal R229.99, MRP
The V-neck
A slight variation on the basic tee is a V-neck. A V-neck is a lot more flattering to your chest area than a round neck. Wear with skinny jeans and cool accessories for a casual but fashionable look.
V-neck white t-shirt R99, Zando
I Am My Own Boss Peak Cap R79,99, The Fix
The longer length tee
A white longer length tee can be worn as a t-shirt dress (depending on how short you are) or with a pair of leggings or jeggings. Ariana Grande and Little Mix love longer length tees. Just throw on a belt or any other fabulous accessory and you’re good to go.
White longer length tee R269, Zando
The slogan tee
Rock a simple slogan tee to tell the world who you are and what you’re about. It’s a great switch up from the classic plain white tee. Be right on trend by pairing your tee with a pencil skirt and sneakers.
Gold square hoops R29,99, The Fix
Brought to you by All4Women
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.