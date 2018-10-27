Family of HHP announce funeral arrangements

The Tsambo family have announced that a memorial service for the late HHP real name Jabulani Tsambo will be held in Newtown at the Newtown Music Factory on Tuesday.

Artists, colleagues and fans of HHP will pay tribute to him at the memorial service on Tuesday between 12pm and 5pm.

HHP was found dead in his home in Johannesburg on Wednesday. He will be buried next Saturday in Mafikeng.

The Tsambo family have thanked all those who have sent them well wishes.

HHP who was found dead in his Randpark Ridge home, suspected to have committed suicide.

The rapper was open about his ongoing battle with depression.

He leaves behind wife Lerato Sengadi and their son.

Tributes continue to pour in for the hip hop pioneer.

The ANC sends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Jabulani Tsambo, affectionately known as HHP. HHP has been a consistent icon of South African hip hop and his passing is a great loss to the South African Arts and Culture Industry. pic.twitter.com/TB9bd5XLfP — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) October 24, 2018

Devastated to hear the news of HHP’s passing. Condolences to his family. His contribution to music and his beautiful personality will be missed. #RIPHHP — Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) October 24, 2018

