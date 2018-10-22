How to become a published author

Publish like a Pro, arguably the first all-in-one reference book, explores every aspect of self-publishing, empowering authors to create better quality products and helping them avoid costly mistakes.

Co-authored by publishing experts Vanessa Wilson and Georgina Hatch, the book offers budding fiction and non-fiction authors detailed information about the entire publishing process, including writing a book, learning how to promote and market your product, the technical process of producing a book, how to get funding/sponsorship for your book, budgeting and profit planning, sales and distribution channels and e-books.

According to Wilson, the founder and publishing director of Quickfox Publishing, self-publishing is a booming industry, with many SA authors choosing this route. Yet, accurate information has always been notoriously hard to come by. Publish Like a Pro aims to change that.

“The aim of the book is to fully empower authors with regards to publishing, and to improve the quality of self-published books so that the self-publishing industry in its entirety becomes more reputable and is perceived as a valid and respected publishing alternative,” says Wilson.

“We believe strongly in responsible publishing. Throughout my years consulting with authors, it saddens me to see how many authors come to us after having paid a lot of money to publish their books through other local and international services, only to be told their books are not good enough.

“We guide authors on what to expect and to do due diligence when researching potential publishing companies. The book is full of tips, worksheets, templates and practical advice to assist in creating a professional and profitable product.”

Nelisa Lunika, community publishing programme coordinator at Centre for the Book of the National Library of South Africa, describes Publish like a Pro as “the most comprehensive and practical guide of its kind – essential reading for all authors”.

Available at R295 in book stores countrywide and online at publisher.co.za

