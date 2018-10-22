Mathew Knowles’ favourite bows out of Idols SA

Nosipho may have gotten a vote of confidence from Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles on Sunday but that did not save her from getting the chop on Idols South Africa competition.

The 18-year-old took her final bow after getting the least votes and Knowles, who was a guest judge on the show, mentioned Nosphipho and Yanga as some of his favourites.

Those left in the race include Yanga, whom all the judges predicted would be in the final two with Knowles declaring that she is “a star” after performing Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Thando performed Jennifer Hudson’s Spotlight and Weakness In Me by Keisha White and judge Unathi Nkayi called her performances “bright”.

One of the bravest performances, however, had to be the one from King B who sang Beyonce’s Irreplaceable in front of the man who “made” her. He got a thumbs up from Knowles.

Such an honour and a pleasure having one of the most accomplished businessmen in the industry on #IdolsSA. Keep an eye out for our EXCLUSIVE one on one with Dr. @MathewKnowles, dropping soon. pic.twitter.com/Hj2AaNHmQN — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 21, 2018

Thato was declared the winner of the first round after his performance of The Soil’s Inkomo.

“You are the one performer who sees beyond this competition, and you’ve got the biggest smile of all the contestants,” said Unathi after Thato’s performance.

#IdolsNiyaaz had us falling in love with every note performing 'Lost Without You' by @RobinThicke. Dr. @MathewKnowles encourages him to keep "singing from his heart… not his head" Did he give you the warm and fuzzies too? VOTE NOW: https://t.co/v05PGDIg27 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/oCowAnQzv3 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 21, 2018

Idols SA airs every Sunday on DStv channel Mzansi Magic.

