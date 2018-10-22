 
Lifestyle 22.10.2018

Mathew Knowles’ favourite bows out of Idols SA

Batandwa Malingo
Idols SA contestant Nosipho. Picture Idols SA/Twitter



Nosipho left the show on Sunday evening after getting the least votes.

Nosipho may have gotten a vote of confidence from Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles on Sunday but that did not save her from getting the chop on Idols South Africa competition.

The 18-year-old took her final bow after getting the least votes and Knowles, who was a guest judge on the show, mentioned Nosphipho and Yanga as some of his favourites.

Those left in the race include Yanga, whom all the judges predicted would be in the final two with Knowles declaring that she is “a star” after performing Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Thando performed Jennifer Hudson’s Spotlight and Weakness In Me by Keisha White and judge Unathi Nkayi called her performances “bright”.

One of the bravest performances, however, had to be the one from King B who sang Beyonce’s Irreplaceable in front of the man who “made” her. He got a thumbs up from Knowles.

Thato was declared the winner of the first round after his performance of The Soil’s Inkomo.

“You are the one performer who sees beyond this competition, and you’ve got the biggest smile of all the contestants,” said Unathi after Thato’s performance.

Idols SA airs every Sunday on DStv channel Mzansi Magic.

