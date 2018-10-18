Here’s why the Showmax app may be crashing on your Xbox One

Over the last couple of days, Showmax subscribers trying to watch the streaming media service through their Xbox One consoles may have hit a snag.

Some users have reported a problem in that when they boot up the console app, it crashes. The app seems to open, showing the Showmax logo briefly, then the message “one moment”, and then the app closes, dumping the viewer back to the console’s main dashboard. Many users have taken to Twitter to let Showmax know about the problem.

Why do I keep getting kicked out of @ShowmaxOnline on my @Xbox?? Is #showmax down? — Shannon Waller (@shannonwaller27) October 14, 2018

@ShowmaxOnline Hey guys. For the last few days the Showmax app for Xbox one hadn’t been working. It just won’t open. What’s happening? — Robyn Dent (@Bobcat2493) October 16, 2018

@ShowmaxOnline Ever since the new Xbox Update the showmax app is not launching. It will just display the showmax screen then go back to the Xbox home page. I reinstalled the app, rebooted everyting, redid networking…nothing. Anything you aware of? — D S/iB0t J (@dewaldj) October 15, 2018

@ShowmaxOnline I have showmax on my Xbox. For some odd reason it stopped working. If it continues on this path I'm discontinuing the service. I'm wasting my money. — Adrian (@Ad07Adrian) October 16, 2018

Hi @ShowmaxOnline. I have not been able to open the Showmax app on Xbox One for the last 2 days. It just opens the splash screen then crashes without an error message. I have uninstalled and reinstalled, restarted the machine, but still no joy. #showmax — Allan (@Allan11010774) October 15, 2018

Well, if this is something you’re facing, apparently the glitch is down to the last Xbox One update that Microsoft released. Showmax says that it’s aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

Showmax spokesperson Richard Boorman said: “We’ve been in touch with the engineering team – the cause appears to be something in the latest Xbox software update that’s put a spanner in the works of the Showmax app. The engineers are working on it and we’ll announce more as soon as we hear from them.”

It’s likely that Showmax wants this issue resolved as soon as possible before any subscribers gravitate towards their nearest and dearest competitor. In the meantime, though, no issues have been reported on any other platforms; subscribers can still stream Showmax content through smart devices, desktops, and the PS4.

