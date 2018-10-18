 
menu
Lifestyle 18.10.2018 02:05 pm

Here’s why the Showmax app may be crashing on your Xbox One

Citizen Reporter
No Grey's Anatomy for you: Showmax's app is crashing on the Xbox One

No Grey's Anatomy for you: Showmax's app is crashing on the Xbox One

The streaming media service says it’s aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

Over the last couple of days, Showmax subscribers trying to watch the streaming media service through their Xbox One consoles may have hit a snag.

Some users have reported a problem in that when they boot up the console app, it crashes. The app seems to open, showing the Showmax logo briefly, then the message “one moment”, and then the app closes, dumping the viewer back to the console’s main dashboard. Many users have taken to Twitter to let Showmax know about the problem.

Well, if this is something you’re facing, apparently the glitch is down to the last Xbox One update that Microsoft released. Showmax says that it’s aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

Showmax spokesperson Richard Boorman said: “We’ve been in touch with the engineering team – the cause appears to be something in the latest Xbox software update that’s put a spanner in the works of the Showmax app. The engineers are working on it and we’ll announce more as soon as we hear from them.”

It’s likely that Showmax wants this issue resolved as soon as possible before any subscribers gravitate towards their nearest and dearest competitor. In the meantime, though, no issues have been reported on any other platforms; subscribers can still stream Showmax content through smart devices, desktops, and the PS4.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cell C extends free data for black over the festive season 12.10.2018
New Daredevil trailer reveals Bullseye as new villain 9.10.2018
Doctor Who was filming near you 9.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.