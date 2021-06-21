Recipe of the day: Meatless meatballs with Hasselback potatoes

Citizen reporter

Get that meaty taste without the meat! This flavourful recipe is not only delicious but also heart-healthy.

16It’s meatless Monday, and tonight you can prepare this meatless meatballs with Hasselback potatoes for supper which your family will be sure to love, Make enough for seconds, because this dish is just too yummy!

meatless meatballs with Hasselback potatoes

Ingredients

1 box Fry’s Asian Spiced Burgers, thawed and grated

1 onion, finely chopped

3 sprigs fresh rosemary, stems removed and finely chopped

2 heaped tsp Dijon mustard

1-2 tsp dried oregano

2 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tbsp chickpea flour (or use all-purpose flour)

2 – 3 tbsp water

1 can of tinned diced tomatoes, or your favourite pasta sauce

1/2 cup tomato sauce

2 potatoes

Olive oil (optional)

Italian herbs, as needed

Salt, to taste

Fresh rosemary, for garnish

Instructions

1. Defrost the Asian Spiced Burgers and grate into a medium sized bowl. Add onions, rosemary, mustard, oregano, green chillies, chickpea flour (or all-purpose flour) and water to grated burgers.

2. Mix well to create a batter that can be rolled into balls. Using your hands, roll the batter into small balls and set aside for 5 minutes in the fridge.

3. Place the meatballs in the oven on a pan and bake for 8 minutes at 200°C.

4. Transfer the meatballs to a small ovenproof dish, add the tinned tomatoes (or pasta sauce) and tomato sauce, and place the dish into the oven Alternatively, create a “dish” out of tin foil and place the meatballs and tinned tomatoes in that. Set the temperature to 170°C and the timer for 5 minutes to warm everything through.

5. Prepare your potatoes. If you have large potatoes, slice them in half. Cut slits down into the potatoes about 0.5-1cm apart and 1cm from the base.

6. Brush the potatoes lightly with olive oil (optional) then cook them in the oven for 15 minutes at 200°C. Open oven and brush again with the oil (if required), sprinkle with the herbs and salt, and continue to cook for another 15 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked through.

7. Serve the meatballs with the potatoes, and garnish with fresh rosemary and a green salad.

*The recipe has been updated.

