All the most wearable trends from New York Fashion Week

Once again New York set the tone for what we will be wearing the year to come. These are the trends that came out of NYC this time around.

Yes, the hottest thing that happened this New York fashion week was Cardi B and Nicki Minaj scrapping at the Harper’s Bazaar party. But there was still quite a lot of fashion going on.

Fashion month is here again and we, as usual, kicked off in New York and it didn’t disappoint. New York is known for its ready to wear and ready to slay fashions. Here are all the trends our favourite celebs watched walking down the runways:

Neon jungle

New brand, Cushnie as well as NYC mainstay, Brandon Maxwell showed bright neon colours on their runways. Every colour is trending this season, as long as that colour is not black.

Green jeans R549, Zando

Neon green necklace R200, Spree

Neon sneakers R230, Spree

Neon multi-colour leggings R399, Zando

Animal print

Seems like animal print trends every season. From snakeskin to cheetahs and tigers, all the fashion influencers and bloggers at the show were letting out their wild style. Labels like R13 and Christian Soriano also added animal print to their collections.

Snake Courts, R679, Spree

Animal Print Blue Dress, R949, Spree

Collarless Animal Print Coat, R1 599, Spree

Street stylin’

Street style is where the real trends are born on real people. Outside the official shows, huge transparent umbrellas were trending. Even though it rained most of Fashion Week, attendees brought summer with them in the form of floral accessories in their hair, which might be making a huge comeback.

Transparent umbrella R89, Zando

Floral Headband R99, Spree

Retro shades

Looks like retro shades, whether they are too big or too small, aren’t going anywhere. Think early 90’s/80’s when buying your next pair of sunnies – The Blonds and Balenciaga both made sure these beauties stay right on trend.

Multi-colour Cat-eye Sunglasses R99, Spree

Pale Pink Retro Square Sunglasses R129, Spree

White Slim Sunglasses R79, Spree

Crazy earrings

Phillip Lim showed earrings getting even bigger and bolder this season. Mismatched earrings are already a huge trend so now is the perfect time to get yourself a great pair.

Silver Mismatch Earrings R119, Spree

Multi-colour Diamante Earrings R99, Spree

Disney darling

The Blonds’ entire show was based on our favourite Disney villains, and it was a smash hit. Coach followed suit by showing even more Disney-inspired looks. Disney is never going to stop being right on trend.

Mickey Sweatshirt Black R300, Spree

Printed Mickey Mouse T-shirt R179, H&M

Brought to you by All4Women