Strutt Your Mutt: A fun-filled day for fur friends to socialise

Dogtown SA, in partnership with Montego Pet Nutrition, hosted Strutt Your Mutt at Dogtown SA just outside Hartbeespoort Dam.

The fun-filled event allows animal lovers – and their pets – to get together and celebrate how many furry lives have been saved by people willing to rescue them. A central message is that pet adoption is one of the best ways to expand your family.

Nestled in the Hennops mountains, Dogtown SA is a sanctuary for dogs who’ve been abandoned, surrendered, or have been rescued from dire situations.

The dedicated team at Dogtown SA provide individual care to each of these dogs while they wait to be adopted.

A panel of celebrity judges was assembled to decide which fur friend will be named the winner in categories like Wiggliest Bum and Cutest Trick, as well as the Dogtown SA Spring Champion.

On a more serious note, Dogtown SA aims to rehabilitate rescued dogs as well as provide them future homes, or for those unlucky in finding homes, the shelter aims to create a retirement village which will provide a safe environment for mature residents that need special medical attention.

Strutt Your Mutt saw 42 rescued dogs participating in different categories, with Montego donating a bakkie filled with food and treats for the Dogtown pups.

If you can’t adopt, Dogtown SA offers many options to donate to the shelter, including sponsoring a pet or regular donations. The shelter also provides accomodation at the Best Friends Pet Lodge – a happy holiday home when you are away and want expert care for your loved family member.

The lodge is run by qualified Dogtown SA staff and with only 12 luxury cabanas, you know your furkid is going to get the personal attention.

There is also a need for dedicated volunteers, if you want to interact with the animals but can’t adopt.

For more information, visit Barking Mad.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.