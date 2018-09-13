The Wedding Expo vows to wow

This year, The Wedding Expo in association with Sun International is in Johannesburg on September 29 and 30 at Sun Park at Carnival City.

The expo has been running since 2002 and involves four exhibitions a year. The team works all year to promote the bridal industry in South Africa and to help brides on their special day. To date they have organised 37 successful bridal exhibitions.

So much preparation and passion goes into organising a wedding day. With the most comprehensive and creative bridal exhibitors in the country all showcasing a wide variety of wares and services and bringing with them a wealth of knowledge, this is the event that will ensure your day is without doubt the start of your happy ever after.

At the Wedding Expo you’ll find everything from the perfect stationery, beautiful blooms and breathtaking wedding gowns to gorgeous jewellery, table décor and honeymoon options.

South Africa’s top wedding planners, photographers and caterers will be there, each with a wealth of experience, expertise and advice on how to tailor your wedding to your individual needs.

Bruce Kay, co-founder of Bloom Weddings, says: “As a digital wedding planning platform we decided to take a stand at the Wedding Expo in the hope of gaining exposure to thousands of people over a short period.

“Our main aim was to get a spike in users/customers on our platform. We achieved our goal and more. As a result we have committed to all four shows in 2018.

“Whether the thought of planning a wedding excites or terrifies you, you will find everything you need at the expo.”

Amanda Cunningham, the expo’s managing director, adds that there will be a win a wedding competition, two daily fashion shows of wedding dress couture, a cake tasting stand and Foodie Fest Chef demonstrations by Hanroe Erasmus, executive chef of The Palace Hotel at Sun City Resort.

