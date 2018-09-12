The best beauty looks from the 2018 Venice Film Festival

This year was all about old-school Hollywood glamour with a twist.
Natalie Portman
Hollywood star Natalie Portman kept things chic with a side parting, bombshell waves and a brown smokey eye. A dab of pink blush kept the look fresh.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett styled her choppy bob into glamorous waves for the Suspiria premiere, for an edgy take on classic red carpet beauty. An aubergine eyeshadow and rust-hued lipstick made for a modern but polished aesthetic.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson kept her knotted chignon playful, thanks to the sideswept, blunt bangs that framed her face. Pink lipstick and chandelier earrings completed the look.
Chloe Grace Moretz
Soft blonde waves were the focal point of Chloe Grace Moretz’s look for the Suspira premiere, but the actress injected a rebellious streak of green eyeshadow into the look for a fashion-forward result.
Mia Goth
A sleek, wet-look chignon and a slick of ruby red lipstick made for a striking red carpet look for Mia Goth, who added a minimalist streak of black eyeliner for added dramatic effect.
