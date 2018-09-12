 
The best beauty looks from the 2018 Venice Film Festival

AFP Relaxnews
Cate Blanchett attends the premiere of Suspiria at the 75th Venice Film Festival. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

The 2018 Venice Film Festival ended Saturday, September 8. We reflect on the beauty looks that stole the show on the Italian city’s red carpet.

This year was all about old-school Hollywood glamour with a twist.

Natalie Portman

Hollywood star Natalie Portman kept things chic with a side parting, bombshell waves and a brown smokey eye. A dab of pink blush kept the look fresh.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett styled her choppy bob into glamorous waves for the Suspiria premiere, for an edgy take on classic red carpet beauty. An aubergine eyeshadow and rust-hued lipstick made for a modern but polished aesthetic.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson kept her knotted chignon playful, thanks to the sideswept, blunt bangs that framed her face. Pink lipstick and chandelier earrings completed the look.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Soft blonde waves were the focal point of Chloe Grace Moretz’s look for the Suspira premiere, but the actress injected a rebellious streak of green eyeshadow into the look for a fashion-forward result.

Mia Goth

A sleek, wet-look chignon and a slick of ruby red lipstick made for a striking red carpet look for Mia Goth, who added a minimalist streak of black eyeliner for added dramatic effect.

