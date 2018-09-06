The hairstyles taking over the red carpet

Why rock a single ponytail when you could wear two? As the stars have been busy proving, when it comes to hairstyles this season, more is more.
Space buns
Space buns have been quietly trending for some time now, thanks to a couple of high-profile fans.
Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown put her stamp of approval on the style at the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in January, rocking out with double buns that she accessorised with black ribbon, while Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver was spotted showcasing a super playful double-bun hairstyle while on holiday in Italy.
Pigtails
When it comes to braids, two is definitely better than one. For proof, look no further than Madonna, who turned 60 this month, and turned up to the MTV VMAs last month sporting cute pigtails.
View this post on Instagram
Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! ????????????. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. ????????. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes
Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the double braid, especially on vacation.
Bunches
For a slightly more toned-down, sophisticated look, opt for bunches.
The style was recently given the seal of approval by rapper Nicki Minaj, whose demure yet dramatic twin ponytails stole the show at the MTV VMAs in August, while actress Elle Fanning tied hers up with blue ribbon for an extra cute look at the Deauville Film Festival.
View this post on Instagram
Won a moon man for #ChunLi. Thank you guys so much for voting. ♥️♥️♥️ @stevenkleinstudio did an incomparable job with this one. I’m so honored to have worked w|him in this capacity. A true genius in every way. My manager GEE ROBERSON- love you so much. JEAN NELSON. BRIAN SHER. RICHELLE CROSS. JOE COROZZA. JAMIE KING. BRETT. B Akerland. SHEIKA. KIM. I could go on. Anyway, ????????♥️♥️♥️????????????I’m wearing #OffWhite – thank you MTV!
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.