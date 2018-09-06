 
menu
Lifestyle 6.9.2018 04:41 pm

The hairstyles taking over the red carpet

AFP Relaxnews
Millie Bobby Brown at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

Millie Bobby Brown at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

For a slightly more toned-down, sophisticated look, opt for bunches.

Why rock a single ponytail when you could wear two? As the stars have been busy proving, when it comes to hairstyles this season, more is more.

Space buns

Space buns have been quietly trending for some time now, thanks to a couple of high-profile fans.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown put her stamp of approval on the style at the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in January, rocking out with double buns that she accessorised with black ribbon, while Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver was spotted showcasing a super playful double-bun hairstyle while on holiday in Italy.

View this post on Instagram

???????????? @danielleguizio

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

Pigtails

When it comes to braids, two is definitely better than one. For proof, look no further than Madonna, who turned 60 this month, and turned up to the MTV VMAs last month sporting cute pigtails.

View this post on Instagram

Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! ????????????. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. ????????. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the double braid, especially on vacation.

View this post on Instagram

My fave beach pose

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Bunches

For a slightly more toned-down, sophisticated look, opt for bunches.

The style was recently given the seal of approval by rapper Nicki Minaj, whose demure yet dramatic twin ponytails stole the show at the MTV VMAs in August, while actress Elle Fanning tied hers up with blue ribbon for an extra cute look at the Deauville Film Festival.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Why some vacationers like to dress to impress 6.9.2018
The hairstyles trending around the world 29.8.2018
5 ways to rock pink hair 29.8.2018

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.