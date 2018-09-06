The hairstyles taking over the red carpet

Why rock a single ponytail when you could wear two? As the stars have been busy proving, when it comes to hairstyles this season, more is more.

Space buns

Space buns have been quietly trending for some time now, thanks to a couple of high-profile fans.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown put her stamp of approval on the style at the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in January, rocking out with double buns that she accessorised with black ribbon, while Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver was spotted showcasing a super playful double-bun hairstyle while on holiday in Italy.

Pigtails

When it comes to braids, two is definitely better than one. For proof, look no further than Madonna, who turned 60 this month, and turned up to the MTV VMAs last month sporting cute pigtails.

Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the double braid, especially on vacation.

Bunches

For a slightly more toned-down, sophisticated look, opt for bunches.

The style was recently given the seal of approval by rapper Nicki Minaj, whose demure yet dramatic twin ponytails stole the show at the MTV VMAs in August, while actress Elle Fanning tied hers up with blue ribbon for an extra cute look at the Deauville Film Festival.

