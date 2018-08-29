The hairstyles trending around the world

Does the country you live in influence the hairstyle you opt for when you get up in the morning? According to Pinterest, quite possibly.

The social media platform has released its Global Beauty Report 2018, using its 207 million ‘beauty boards’ to analyse the various international trends shaping the beauty scene this year.

According to the results, braids are trending in a big way in the US this year, with the trend up by an impressive 445% on the site.

Given the number of celebrities that have been seen rocking the diverse style lately, from Kim Kardashian to Madonna and Lady Gaga, to varying degrees of controversy, that may come as no surprise.

Twisted braids, a derivative of the braid trend, are also proving popular in South Africa at the moment, where ‘pins’ are up by 70%, while box braids are up by 97% in Brazil.

Meanwhile, buns are all the rage in France and the UK, with searches for ‘messy buns’ up by 137% among French users, which makes sense, since loose chignons have also been enjoying major visibility on the red carpet recently, with everyone from Hailey Baldwin to Meghan Markle proving to be a fan.

In Britain, pinners have been more focused on the side bun, with searches up by 164%.

However, simpler styles are still in fashion — for example, searches for cascading waves, or ‘ondas al agua’ have increased by 133% in Spain, while open bangs are up by 150% in Argentina.

In Germany, it’s all about the no-nonsense pixie cut, with searches up 266% on last year.

