5 ways to rock pink hair

Pink hair is one of those beauty trends that just keeps on evolving, and thanks to a recent spate of celebrity hair transformations, the look is back on trend.

Here are five red carpet-worthy ways to rock the look.

Cardi B

Never one to do things by halves, Cardi B put her firm stamp of approval on the trend this weekend, when she stepped out rocking a neon pink wig that almost reached her knees. Two blonde streaks at the front kept things extra playful.

Elle Fanning

Actress and model Elle Fanning put a sweet spin on the pink hair craze earlier this month, when she dyed her locks a soft, bubblegum pink, keeping her roots natural for an edgier aesthetic.

Elsa Hosk

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk kicked off the summer with vivid fiery pink locks in a bold candy tone. The star has since returned to her signature blonde style, but recently admitted that her new J Brand Fall 2018 campaign has her feeling nostalgic for the style.

Nicki Minaj

If one bright color isn’t enough, then channel Nicki Minaj and pair your pink tones with some equally playful blue, green and lavender hues. High ponytail optional.

Hailey Baldwin

Model Hailey Baldwin kick-started the summer pink hair craze by turning up to the Cannes Film Festival wearing a twisted top knot that showed off her new rose pink hair color and ashy roots to perfection.

