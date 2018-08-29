The celebrities turning their hand to fashion design this season

The past season has arguably been the summer of the celebrity fashion line — it seems that barely a week goes by without a new announcement regarding a famous actress or singer turning their hand to the clothing business.

For those of you struggling to keep up, here’s a recap.

Kate Hudson

Hollywood star Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to announce a new fashion project — it was revealed earlier this week that the actress is teaming up with retailer New York & Company on a new ready-to-wear collaboration spanning everyday and occasion separates such as denim pieces, dresses, outerwear and sweaters.

Hudson has plenty of experience in the industry, having co-founded the wildly successful athleisure brand Fabletics in 2013.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Actress and style icon Sarah Jessica Parker turned her hand to fashion design once again this season, launching her second children’s clothing collection for Gap this month.

The line was inspired by pieces from the star’s own childhood, and covers sweaters, denim, dresses and shirts for girls and boys. It goes on sale August 27.

Ellen DeGeneres

TV host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres is launching a new fashion line with the supermarket chain Walmart, she announced this month.

The size-inclusive collection, which is named ‘EV1′, will make its debut on September 10 and encompass denim separates, t-shirts, footwear and accessories priced at $30 (R435) or less.

“EV1 promotes kindness and love and diversity,” the star said of her new project. “We wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible.”

Rachel Zoe

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe has partnered with the US department store Macy’s on a limited-edition “Zoe by Rachel Zoe” capsule collection that will launch this month, as reported by WWD. The size-inclusive series will include tailored separates, glamorous dresses and footwear.

Lauryn Hill

Hip-hop/soul legend Lauryn Hill made waves back in July, when it was revealed that she had joined forces with the outdoor apparel brand Woolrich on a capsule collection, set for release over the next few months.

The project reportedly saw Hill customise statement pieces for the label, using collages of herself and her album artwork.

