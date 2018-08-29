Stripes are in! Fab striped fashion from R80

Stripes are in this spring! Did you know that this trend first appeared on the scene during medieval times?!
And in the 19th century Queen Victoria also loved the stripy style! It was also around this time that striped swimwear came about. In the 1950s and 1960s, striped fashion became really popular and the classy striped shirt became a huge trend.
Since then, striped fashion has continued to evolve beautifully, so here are a few stunning stripy items that you simply have to have this spring:
Stripy tops that rock
Classy and chic, these tops can be worn to the office, or as part of your weekend glam!
|
Rock this navy and white striped top with statement sleeves this season. Wear it with jeans and pumps when running errands.
|
This drape black and white striped top is classy; pair it with a pencil skirt and heels for the perfect office look.
Sexy skirt and pants
Pair these striped bottoms with a single-colour button-up blouse for a super stylish look.
|
Be sexy in this stylish bodycon skirt that can be easily dressed up or down.
|
Look pretty in the flared pants with tie-detail that will accentuate your waist perfectly.
Dresses to slay in
From shirts to skirts to dresses, there’s no limit to the striped print!
|
Slay in the twist shirt dress that you can pair with heels for that hot date.
|
Get this shirt dress that is so versatile that you can wear with flats for a lunch date with the girls.
Stunning jumpsuit & playsuit
Although Queen Victoria never rocked a jumpsuit or playsuit, this century’s queen, Beyoncé, turned heads in a black and white striped jumpsuit at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards.
You can also turn heads too in one of these:
|
For a super stunning look get this striped jumpsuit and playsuit. The jumpsuit can be paired with heels to look on-point.
Striped wrap front sleeveless jumpsuit from Superbalist: R359
|
Turn heads in this playsuit with cold shoulder detail that you can wear with striking sandals.
Cute swimsuits
Look cute on those very warm days at the beach or at the pool in these striped swimsuits.
|
The swimming costume is lovely and will keep your tummy area in place giving you a gorgeous look.
|
The sporty multi-coloured swimsuit is incredible. Add a superb cover-up like a sarong for a wonderful look.
Superb shoes
We literally have you covered from top to toe in superb stripes…
|
The court heels are fabulous and will make you look trendy at those formal occasions.
|
The peep toe mules with bow detail are a must-have. Wear them with a pretty spring dress for those day outings.