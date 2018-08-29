Stripes are in! Fab striped fashion from R80

Stripes are in this spring! Did you know that this trend first appeared on the scene during medieval times?!

And in the 19th century Queen Victoria also loved the stripy style! It was also around this time that striped swimwear came about. In the 1950s and 1960s, striped fashion became really popular and the classy striped shirt became a huge trend.

Since then, striped fashion has continued to evolve beautifully, so here are a few stunning stripy items that you simply have to have this spring:

Stripy tops that rock

Classy and chic, these tops can be worn to the office, or as part of your weekend glam!

Rock this navy and white striped top with statement sleeves this season. Wear it with jeans and pumps when running errands. Striped tie top from Spree: R325 This drape black and white striped top is classy; pair it with a pencil skirt and heels for the perfect office look. Drape striped top from Spree: R325

Sexy skirt and pants

Pair these striped bottoms with a single-colour button-up blouse for a super stylish look.

Dresses to slay in

From shirts to skirts to dresses, there’s no limit to the striped print!

Stunning jumpsuit & playsuit

Although Queen Victoria never rocked a jumpsuit or playsuit, this century’s queen, Beyoncé, turned heads in a black and white striped jumpsuit at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards.

You can also turn heads too in one of these:

For a super stunning look get this striped jumpsuit and playsuit. The jumpsuit can be paired with heels to look on-point. Striped wrap front sleeveless jumpsuit from Superbalist: R359 Turn heads in this playsuit with cold shoulder detail that you can wear with striking sandals. Cold shoulder striped playsuit from Superbalist: R359

Cute swimsuits

Look cute on those very warm days at the beach or at the pool in these striped swimsuits.

The swimming costume is lovely and will keep your tummy area in place giving you a gorgeous look. Striped costume from MRP: R199,99 The sporty multi-coloured swimsuit is incredible. Add a superb cover-up like a sarong for a wonderful look. Striped sporty swimsuit from Superbalist: R194

Superb shoes

We literally have you covered from top to toe in superb stripes…

