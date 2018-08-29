Must-have celebrity fashion trends for spring/summer 2018

With the spring season around the corner and people’s faces glowing, staying trendy is a necessity.

Whether it’s bags, fragrances, shoes, or just being stylish, this year’s spring seems to feature light and playful fabrics and patterns as seen across the international runways and streetsways.

1.#Trustyourimpulse with Boity Thulo

The TV personality has been selected as ambassador of Impulse, a female, funky fragrance.

Impulse, which has been around for three generations and has a selection of scents in its range, has joined forces with Thulo in a campaign to encourage young women to trust themselves and their impulse.

“Having grown up using Impulse, this collaboration is a teenage dream realised. I’m also particularly invested and in love with the sisterhood movement aligned to the relaunch of Impulse,” she said.

“I am honoured and excited to be part of a brand that encourages women, young and old, to own their thrones and celebrate their uniqueness.”

2. K Naomi steps out with Footwork as face of SS18 collection

The TV presenter and fashionista made waves on social media recently with the announcement of her new partnership with the female shoe brand Footwork.

Having followed K Naomi’s success in the media industry, Footwork seeks to partner with women who have excelled in their chosen fields, are independent, and are ultimately style icons.

Like K Naomi’s style, the SS18 collection makes a statement no matter the occasion, setting the tone with bright colours, big florals, and island prints.

The range includes standout pieces with gorgeous feather detailing and large voguish embellishments. Lastly, look out for ladies’ favourites – jelly shoes.

3. Hush Puppies & the Shout Foundation join forces to open a library

The Shout Foundation, a philanthropic organisation founded by top local artists Danny K and Kabelo Mabalane, is at it again.

In raising awareness on childhood literacy, the foundation has teamed up with footwear brand Hush Puppies to raise funds to open their 11th library set to service the underprivileged children.

In celebration of their 60-year anniversary, Hush Puppies has joined forced with Shout to create a celebrity calendar for 2019. Sales from the calendar will go towards building the 11th Shout Seed Library in an underprivileged community.

Held at the Yiull Damaso Art Studio in Craighall Park, north of Johannesburg, the event had 11 local celebrities who were invited to a fun shoe-painting experience.

Among the celebrity guests were actress Pearl Thusi, hip-hop artist Anatii, 94.7 FM DJ Euphonik, Danny K, Gail and Kabelo Mabalane.

