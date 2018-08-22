 
menu
Lifestyle 22.8.2018 03:43 pm

5 celebrity-approved ways to rock a ponytail

AFP Relaxnews
US model Bella Hadid poses during a promotional event on a private beach at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. Picture: AFP/Valery Hache

US model Bella Hadid poses during a promotional event on a private beach at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. Picture: AFP/Valery Hache

Does it get any prettier than a half-up, half-down ponytail?

One of the most on-trend hairstyles of the moment is also one of the preppiest: the ponytail.

Here are five celebrity-endorsed ways to rock yours.

Nineties throwback

Pop star Meghan Trainor made a convincing case for the high ponytail at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, pulling her blonde tresses up into a simple, collegiate style with a thick white band for extra preppiness.

Half-up, half-down

Does it get any prettier than a half-up, half-down ponytail? Make like Bella Hadid, who rocked the look at the Cannes Film Festival at the start of the summer, and add a few curls to your hair for a look that is extra sweet.

A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on

Sleek and low down

Meghan Markle’s messy bun has already become the stuff of beauty legend, so the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex sent fans into a spin this July when she turned up to the christening of Prince Louis wearing a sleek, straight ponytail that started at the nape of her neck.

Prince Louis' christening???????? ????:PA

A post shared by Meghan Markle Gallery (@meghanmarklegallery) on

Braided

Hollywood legend and red carpet heavyweight Lupita Nyong’o stunned with a casual yet intricately-braided ponytail at the 2018 CFDA Awards back in June, proving that the style doesn’t have to be one-dimensional.

Extra long

Makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner rang in her 21st birthday in style this month, showcasing an extra-long, platinum blonde ponytail that actually reached her thighs. Needless to say, you might need to invest in some extensions to recreate this look.

????

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
10 outfits that dominated the 2018 MTV VMAs 22.8.2018
The hottest beauty looks at the 2018 MTV VMAs 22.8.2018
The hottest beauty looks from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards 14.8.2018

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.