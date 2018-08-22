5 celebrity-approved ways to rock a ponytail

One of the most on-trend hairstyles of the moment is also one of the preppiest: the ponytail.
Here are five celebrity-endorsed ways to rock yours.
Nineties throwback
Pop star Meghan Trainor made a convincing case for the high ponytail at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, pulling her blonde tresses up into a simple, collegiate style with a thick white band for extra preppiness.
Half-up, half-down
Does it get any prettier than a half-up, half-down ponytail? Make like Bella Hadid, who rocked the look at the Cannes Film Festival at the start of the summer, and add a few curls to your hair for a look that is extra sweet.
Sleek and low down
Meghan Markle’s messy bun has already become the stuff of beauty legend, so the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex sent fans into a spin this July when she turned up to the christening of Prince Louis wearing a sleek, straight ponytail that started at the nape of her neck.
Braided
Hollywood legend and red carpet heavyweight Lupita Nyong’o stunned with a casual yet intricately-braided ponytail at the 2018 CFDA Awards back in June, proving that the style doesn’t have to be one-dimensional.
Extra long
Makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner rang in her 21st birthday in style this month, showcasing an extra-long, platinum blonde ponytail that actually reached her thighs. Needless to say, you might need to invest in some extensions to recreate this look.
