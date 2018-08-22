10 outfits that dominated the 2018 MTV VMAs

Sequins, lamé and lace made a triumphant return to the red carpet on on the occasion of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, which were held on Monday, August 20, at the Radio City Music Hall in New York.

While some of the guests like Amber Rose or Cardi B, one of the major winners of the evening, turned out in strong colors and satiny fabrics, most of the stars opted for neutral shades of white, black and silver, with sequins, lamé, and cutouts or plays on transparency.

Here is a roundup of the most striking looks at the ceremony.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B chose a magenta velvet, asymmetric dress with a plunging neckline.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow rose to the occasion in a largely transparent, jewel-encrusted creation.

???????????? A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on Aug 20, 2018 at 9:09pm PDT

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton chose a refined and elegant, black and white dress with decorative flounces.

#nickyhilton #fashion #fashionable #fashionlover A post shared by Fashion Lover (@fashionlovernewyork) on Aug 21, 2018 at 6:35am PDT

Amber Rose

Amber Rose certainly went to town in a bright red Catwoman outfit, with an ultra high-cut bodysuit and cone brassiere.

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello also opted for color in this tie dye dress.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora arrived in a long, black and almost entirely transparent dress.

Millie Bobby Brown

Young actress Millie Bobby Brown was as elegant as ever in this top and trousers two-piece.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez caused a sensation in an asymmetric, high-slit, dazzling silver dress.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner surprised the public and the photographers on the red carpet with a refined coatdress.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj turned out in an outfit composed of a body suit and a transparent skirt.